Do these wrist exercises daily

Wrist flexibility is important for people who type or use their hands a lot. Simple wrist exercises can keep your joints healthy and soothe discomfort. These exercises, perfect for the busy, improve mobility and reduce strain without investing extra time. Here are five on-the-go exercises to improve flexibility.

Rotation Wrist rotations: Simple yet effective Wrist rotations are an easy exercise that can be done while sitting or standing. Start by extending your arm in front of yourself, palm facing down. Gradually rotate your wrist in circles, making 10 circles in one direction before switching to the other. This exercise increases blood flow, loosens the joints, and promotes better flexibility over time.

Flexor stretch Flexor stretch: Relieve tension Next up is the flexor stretch which focuses on the muscles on the underside of the forearm. Extend one arm straight out with the palm facing up. Using your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold for fifteen seconds before switching arms. Doing this regularly can relieve tension and improve wrist mobility.

Extensor stretch Extensor stretch: Balance your muscles To balance muscle use, opt for extensor stretches. Extend one arm with the palm facing down and use your opposite hand to gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for fifteen seconds before switching to the other side. This exercise prevents imbalances that lead to discomfort/injury.

Prayer position Prayer position stretch: Enhance mobility The prayer position stretch is an excellent way to improve wrist mobility, working both wrists at once. Start by bringing both palms together in front of your chest, with elbows shoulder-height. Gently lower the hands to waist level, maintaining contact between palms until you feel a mild stretch in wrists and forearms. Hold for 15 seconds, then release.