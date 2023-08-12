5 yoga asanas to relieve musculoskeletal disorders

August 12, 2023

When we find ourselves sitting for extended periods, as often happens during work, we become more prone to developing musculoskeletal disorders. Virtually, all forms of yoga practice hold the potential to yield positive effects on the musculoskeletal system. Nevertheless, certain yoga asanas can directly target this issue. Here are five yoga asanas that you can experiment with in the comfort of your home.

Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose)

Lie down flat on your yoga mat on your back. Bend your knees and anchor your feet on the floor. Slowly lift your waist while keeping your head, neck, shoulders, and arms pressed onto the mat. Your thighs should be parallel to the floor and your knees directly over your heels. The bridge pose strengthens the knee joints.

Virabhadrasana (warrior pose 1, 2, 3 sequences)

Stand with your legs at a distance of about two arm lengths from each other. Place one leg forward. Bend your knees and lift your arms high, raising your shoulders. This is warrior pose one. Transitioning to warrior pose two, extend your arms out wide, keeping them parallel to the floor. For warrior three, lift one leg off the ground, creating a 90º angle.

Uttanasana (standing forward bend pose)

Stand up straight, then slowly hinge forward, folding your body at the hips. Roll your spine forward until you're hanging and staring at your shins. Bend your spine as much as possible, using a chair for support if needed. The forward fold will strengthen your hips and knees, while also improving flexibility in the rest of your legs.

Marjariasana (cat-cow pose)

Get on all fours. Place your wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling. Focus on noting and releasing tension in your body.

Utthita Trikonasana (extended triangle pose)

From standing position, walk your feet about two arms-lengths apart. Lift your arms parallel to the floor. Tilt forward and hinge at your right hip to come forward with your arm and torso. Bring your hand to your leg or onto the floor. Extend your left arm up toward the ceiling. Look up, forward, or down. Repeat on the opposite side.

