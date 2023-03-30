Lifestyle

Yoga for diabetes: Practice these asanas to manage your condition

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 30, 2023

These yoga poses are doable and effective for those with diabetes

Yoga does more than just calm your mind. It even comes in handy to treat a lifestyle disease like diabetes, which is both common and chronic. There are certain asanas that can help you stabilize your blood sugar to normal levels and even reduce your risk of suffering from other complications of diabetes like heart disease. Check them out here.

Paschimottanasana

Sit with your legs stretched outward as much as possible. The next step is to exhale and bend forward. Try to hold your toes with your hands and if unable, you can hold your ankles instead. Now keep your back straight and try to rest your face on your knees. Ensure that you do not bend your knees.

Adho mukha svanasana

Stand and then bend forward so that both your hands and feet touch the ground, making an inverted V-shape. Lift your hips up as much as possible, keeping your elbows and knees straight. Stretch your neck and face inward. Try to gaze at your navel as you do that. Hold this position for a few minutes and relax.

Balasana

This asana fosters relaxation and promotes the production of insulin-producing beta cells in the body. Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact, and then rest your head on the floor. You can keep your hands by the side or extend them ahead. Hold for a few minutes while breathing normally.

Halasana

Start by lying down on your back with your arms beside you. As you inhale, use your abdominal muscles to lift your feet off the ground and raise your legs 90 degrees in the air. Now gently bring them down to 180 degrees over your head till your toes touch the ground. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.

Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your belly and keeping your legs parallel and slightly distant from each other. Bending your knees, bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles with your hands and ensure a firm grip. Stretch your limbs as wide as possible, look up, and hold this pose for a few seconds. This pose helps insulin-producing organs to function better.