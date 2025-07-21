Amla's hidden benefits for hair and nails

Amla, aka Indian gooseberry, is a fruit famous for its numerous health benefits. It works wonders for the strength of your hair and nails, thanks to its incredible nutrient profile. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, amla can enhance the health of your hair and nails. Here's how including amla in your routine can strengthen and beautify your hair and nails.

Drive 1 Boosts hair growth Amla is packed with vitamin C, which has a critical role in collagen production. Collagen is important for keeping the structure of hair follicles intact. Regular application of amla can lead to healthier hair growth by reinforcing these follicles. Not to mention, the antioxidants in amla fight off oxidative stress on your scalp, further facilitating robust hair growth.

Drive 2 Strengthens nail structure Just like it benefits hair, the high vitamin C content in amla also helps in strengthening nails. Vitamin C helps in collagen synthesis, which is essential for keeping the nail beds strong. By adding amla to your diet or applying it on nails, you can see reduced brittleness and improved nail resilience over time.

Drive 3 Reduces hair fall Amla's antioxidant properties do wonders in cutting down hair fall due to free radical damage. The presence of essential fatty acids ensures it nourishes scalp and prevents dryness, which often results in breakage. A regular application or consumption of amla can bring down your hair fall rate by giving necessary nutrients to both scalp and strands.

Drive 4 Enhances nail growth rate Apart from making your nails stronger, amla can also increase their rate of growth due to its nutrient-rich nature. The vitamins A and E combination of this fruit aid healthy cell regeneration in nail beds, while also preventing common problems like splitting or peeling caused by weak nails.