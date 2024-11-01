Arm yourself: 5 targeted workouts for powerful biceps and triceps
Having strong upper arms is crucial for performing various everyday tasks and excelling in sports. This blog post details five highly effective exercises that specifically target the biceps and triceps, which are the major muscles located in the upper arms. By incorporating these exercises into your regular routine, you will be able to achieve significant improvements in muscle tone, strength, and overall arm function.
Push your limits with push-ups
Push-ups aren't just a staple of fitness tests; they're also one of the most effective exercises for targeting the upper body, including the arms. By simply adjusting your hand position to be closer together, you can shift the emphasis to your triceps. Begin with three sets of 10 push-ups and progressively add more as you get stronger.
Lift to new heights with bicep curls
Bicep curls are the go-to exercise for building upper arm muscle. To do this, hold dumbbells or a barbell and curl the weight up towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your torso at all times. Begin with three sets of 12 reps, using a weight that makes the final few reps difficult but manageable. This strategy promotes progressive muscle strain, leading to growth.
Tricep dips for defined arms
Tricep dips are an excellent exercise for targeting the triceps. They can be performed almost anywhere with a bench or chair, and utilize your body weight for resistance. Position your hands shoulder-width apart, ensure your elbows point backwards, and dip down until your elbows form a 90-degree angle. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions, focusing on maintaining proper form throughout to maximize the benefits of this exercise.
Strengthening with hammer curls
Hammer curls are a variation of the classic bicep curl where you hold the dumbbells with a vertical grip, as if you're holding a hammer. This small adjustment targets different areas of your biceps and forearms, resulting in balanced and well-rounded strength. Aim for three sets of 12 reps with a weight that makes those final reps difficult but manageable.
Overhead tricep extensions: The finisher move
This exercise targets the triceps by raising and lowering weights overhead, either from a seated or standing position. A dumbbell or kettlebell is ideal for this exercise. Maintain a strong core and keep your elbows facing forward as you extend and bend your arms, lifting and lowering the weight behind your head. Complete three sets of 12 repetitions to effectively finish this arm-strengthening routine.