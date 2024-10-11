Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Australian vegan damper bread with just a few ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, olive oil, and water.

Start by mixing the dry ingredients, add in the wet ones to form a sticky dough, knead lightly, shape into a round loaf, and bake until golden brown.

By Simran Jeet 04:51 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Damper bread, a traditional Australian bread, was originally made by swagmen and drovers over campfires during colonial times. This simple, yet hearty bread has evolved into various versions, including this vegan and eggless recipe that caters to modern dietary preferences. It's perfect for anyone looking for an easy-to-make, delicious bread without animal products. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan damper bread, you will need two cups of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of baking powder (ensure it's aluminum-free for a better taste), half a teaspoon of salt, three tablespoons of olive oil (extra virgin gives the best flavor), and three-quarters of a cup of water. Optionally, you can add herbs like rosemary or thyme for extra flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the dough

Begin by setting your oven to preheat at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Take a large bowl and sift the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt together. This step is vital as it mixes and aerates your dry ingredients, setting the foundation for the damper's texture. Ensuring these components are well combined is key to achieving the perfect bread structure.

Step 2

Adding wet ingredients

Create a well in the center of your dry ingredients, then pour in the olive oil. Gradually add water, stirring with a wooden spoon until a sticky dough forms. If adding herbs like rosemary or thyme for flavor, now is the perfect time to fold them into your mixture, ensuring they're evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Step 3

Shaping and baking

Transfer your dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently for about one minute or until it just comes together—over-kneading will make the bread tough. Shape it into a round loaf and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. With a sharp knife, score an X on top to help it cook evenly.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown. It should sound hollow when tapped at the bottom, signaling it's done. Allow to cool slightly on a wire rack before slicing. Serve warm with vegan butter or jam for added enjoyment. It pairs perfectly with soups, salads, or as a delightful breakfast or tea time snack.