By Simran Jeet 04:50 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Scottish Stovies, a traditional dish from Scotland, has been a source of comfort for generations. Originally crafted from leftovers, this stew now embraces vegetarian and vegan versions. Deeply embedded in Scottish culture, it showcases the simplicity and ingenuity of local cuisine. We're exploring a vegan recipe today, offering warmth without using animal products. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan Scottish stovies, gather two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one large thinly sliced onion, and two minced garlic cloves. You'll also need 500 grams of peeled and chunked potatoes, two sliced carrots, and one tablespoon of soy sauce or tamari for a gluten-free option. Prepare 700 milliliters of vegetable stock, one teaspoon of dried thyme, and season with salt and pepper to taste. For an optional garnish, chop some fresh parsley to add at the end.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by warming two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pot over a medium flame. Add the thinly sliced onion and minced garlic into the pot. Cook these ingredients until they become soft and translucent, avoiding any browning. This process should take about five minutes. It's essential as it establishes the foundational flavors for your stovies.

Step 2

Adding vegetables

Once your onions are ready, introduce the peeled and chunked potatoes, along with the sliced carrots, into the pot. Stir them well to ensure they are fully coated with the onion and garlic mixture. This step is crucial as it begins to build up the flavors right from when the vegetables start cooking, setting a flavorful base for your stovies.

Step 3

Simmering perfection

Now pour in your vegetable stock along with soy sauce or tamari if you're opting for a gluten-free version. Sprinkle dried thyme over everything; then season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Bring everything to a boil before reducing heat to let it simmer gently until potatoes are tender, which should take about 20 minutes.

Step 4

Final touches

After ensuring the potatoes are tender, check if additional seasoning is needed. You may garnish with chopped fresh parsley before serving hot from the pot or in dishes for extra freshness. This vegan adaptation of Scottish stovies brings comfort in each bite, staying true to its traditional roots. It's ideal for those seeking classic flavors while following a plant-based diet.