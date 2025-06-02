Simple breathing techniques for mental wellness (best for beginners!)
What's the story
Breathing techniques can be a simple but effective way to boost mental wellness, right from the confines of your home.
These practices assist in relieving stress, enhancing focus, and inducing relaxation.
By including these techniques in your daily schedule, you can see a marked improvement in your mental health.
Here are some beginner-friendly breathing exercises that you can easily practice at home to uplift your mental well-being.
Drive 1
Deep diaphragmatic breathing
Deep diaphragmatic breathing means using the diaphragm efficiently to take deep breaths.
This technique helps lower stress levels and increases oxygen flow to the brain.
To practice, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than chest.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips, feeling the abdomen fall.
Drive 2
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a systematic method to promote calmness and focus by controlling the way you breathe.
It includes inhaling for four counts, holding breath for four counts, exhaling for four counts, and holding again for four counts before starting again.
This practice comes particularly handy during anxious or stressful moments as it normalizes heart rate and quietens the mind.
Drive 3
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances energy levels and improves concentration.
For this exercise, sit comfortably with a straight spine.
Close one nostril with a finger and inhale deeply through the other.
Switch fingers to close off the other nostril and exhale through the open one.
Continue the same on both sides for a few cycles.
Drive 4
4-7-8 relaxation breath
The 4-7-8 relaxation breath induces calmness by slowing down your heart rate and nerves.
Start off by sitting or lying down comfortably.
Inhale through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and then exhale completely from your mouth over eight seconds.
Repeat this process several times consecutively without interruptions between cycles until you reach a state of peace.