Bengaluru: Man spotted working on laptop while riding a bike

Written by Sneha Das Jul 13, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

The photo of the man working on his laptop while riding a bike has gone viral on social media. (Photo credit: LinkedIn @Harshmeet Singh)

Known as the start-up capital of India, there is no dearth of jobs in Bengaluru. However, the increase in work pressure and deadlines has taken a toll on people's mental health. Recently, a photograph of a Bengaluru man working on his laptop while riding a bike in one of the busiest flyovers has gone viral. The picture was shared by LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh.

"Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop," Singh's photo caption read. "If you as a Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again," he added.

"Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates," the LinkedIn user further wrote. According to Singh, the man was trying to meet an urgent deadline. However, several netizens opposed the idea and called it risky.

The post received more than 41,000 likes and over 1,000 shares with several comments. One user wrote, "One thing is sure no deadline can be achieved by working this way. He might be trying to do something else (leaving early)." Some users were upset that Bengaluru was being portrayed in a bad light. Another user wrote, "Why are we so quick in judging bosses/managers?"

Some users also said that the man may not have finished his assignment on time and it is wrong to always blame the employer. "Our safety is in our own hands and can't be compromised in any given situation. I would also warn all those who stare at their mobiles while driving (and am sure we all witness this very often)," a user commented.