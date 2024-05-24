Next Article

Brazilian vegetarian feijoada: A step-by-step recipe

May 24, 2024

What's the story Feijoada, traditionally a Brazilian stew of beans with non-vegetarian ingredients, gets a vegetarian makeover in this recipe. Originating from Brazil, feijoada is often considered the country's national dish. This version maintains the rich flavors and comforting essence of the original while being completely vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian feijoada, gather two cups of black beans (soaked and drained), one large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), two carrots (diced), one red bell pepper (diced), three tomatoes (diced), one teaspoon smoked paprika, one-half teaspoon ground coriander, salt, black pepper, two tablespoons olive oil, and eight cups vegetable broth. Garnish with cilantro or parsley.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Start by cooking the soaked black beans. In a large pot, add the drained beans and eight cups of vegetable broth. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to a simmer. Cover and let it cook for about an hour or until the beans are tender but not falling apart. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture for your feijoada.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

While the beans are simmering, heat olive oil in another pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and minced garlic, sauteing until they turn soft and golden brown. Next, add the diced carrots and bell peppers, continuing to saute for five more minutes or until they begin to soften. This step is vital for developing the dish's flavors.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Once your vegetables are sauteed and your beans have reached the desired tenderness, it's time to combine them in the large pot containing the beans. To this, add the diced tomatoes, smoked paprika, and ground coriander. These ingredients contribute to the authentic feijoada flavor profile while keeping the dish meat-free. Finally, season with salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences.

Step 4

Final touches

Simmer the mix of beans and vegetables on low heat for about 30 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld into a stew with a rich consistency typical of feijoada. This simmering is essential for the flavors to blend perfectly, creating a deeply flavored dish. Stirring occasionally is important to prevent any ingredients from sticking to the bottom, ensuring an even and thorough cooking process.