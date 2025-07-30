Surprising ways to use newspaper for cleaning

Newspapers, which are usually thrown away after reading, can work wonders when it comes to cleaning your home. They are not just cheap but also eco-friendly. By using newspapers, you can clean up your house without having to pay extra for commercial products. Here are the practical ways to incorporate newspapers in your cleaning regime, providing you easy and effective solutions from this readily available material.

Glass shine Streak-free window cleaning Cleaning windows with newspapers is an old trick that still works wonders. The dense fibers of newspaper prevent streaks and leave glass surfaces sparkling clean. Just spray your favorite glass cleaner onto the window and wipe it with a crumpled piece of newspaper. The ink serves as a mild abrasive, aiding you to remove dirt and grime without scratching the surface.

Fresh spaces Odor absorption in storage areas Newspapers can also be used to absorb odors in your storage spaces, such as closets or drawers. Simply keep sheets of newspaper at the bottom of these spaces and let them neutralize unpleasant smells with time. The paper absorbs moisture and odors, keeping your storage spaces fresh without the use of chemical deodorizers.

Protective layering Lining shelves and drawers Lining shelves and drawers with newspaper is an economical way to protect surfaces from spills or stains. Simply cut sheets of newspaper to fit the desired area, then lay them flat inside cabinets or drawers. This not only protects against damage, but also makes cleanup easier if spills occur.

Green boost Composting aid for gardeners For those who compost, newspapers can be a useful addition to your compost pile. Shredded newspaper adds carbon-rich material essential for balanced composting with nitrogen-rich kitchen scraps like vegetable peels or coffee grounds. Ensure that you mix shredded paper evenly into the pile for optimal decomposition.