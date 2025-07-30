Surprising ways to use newspaper for cleaning
What's the story
Newspapers, which are usually thrown away after reading, can work wonders when it comes to cleaning your home. They are not just cheap but also eco-friendly. By using newspapers, you can clean up your house without having to pay extra for commercial products. Here are the practical ways to incorporate newspapers in your cleaning regime, providing you easy and effective solutions from this readily available material.
Glass shine
Streak-free window cleaning
Cleaning windows with newspapers is an old trick that still works wonders. The dense fibers of newspaper prevent streaks and leave glass surfaces sparkling clean. Just spray your favorite glass cleaner onto the window and wipe it with a crumpled piece of newspaper. The ink serves as a mild abrasive, aiding you to remove dirt and grime without scratching the surface.
Fresh spaces
Odor absorption in storage areas
Newspapers can also be used to absorb odors in your storage spaces, such as closets or drawers. Simply keep sheets of newspaper at the bottom of these spaces and let them neutralize unpleasant smells with time. The paper absorbs moisture and odors, keeping your storage spaces fresh without the use of chemical deodorizers.
Protective layering
Lining shelves and drawers
Lining shelves and drawers with newspaper is an economical way to protect surfaces from spills or stains. Simply cut sheets of newspaper to fit the desired area, then lay them flat inside cabinets or drawers. This not only protects against damage, but also makes cleanup easier if spills occur.
Green boost
Composting aid for gardeners
For those who compost, newspapers can be a useful addition to your compost pile. Shredded newspaper adds carbon-rich material essential for balanced composting with nitrogen-rich kitchen scraps like vegetable peels or coffee grounds. Ensure that you mix shredded paper evenly into the pile for optimal decomposition.
Metal gleam
Polishing stainless steel surfaces
To polish stainless steel appliances or fixtures, use crumpled newspaper with a little bit of olive oil or a vinegar solution (one part vinegar mixed with three parts water). Rub the surface gently, using circular motions until it shines again. This trick removes fingerprints while restoring luster without harsh chemicals.