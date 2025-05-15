What's the story

Caramelized carrots along with cumin make a delightful winter dish that's aromatic and flavorful.

The combination enhances the natural sweetness of the carrots while infusing a warm, earthy spice from the cumin.

Ideal for the cold season, this dish can be relished as a side or even as a main course for those looking for something light yet fulfilling.

Here are some tips to make this simple yet delicious winter treat.