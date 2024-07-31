In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious Caribbean jerk grilled vegetable dish in four easy steps.

Start by prepping your veggies, marinate them in a blend of olive oil and jerk seasoning, then grill until charred and tender-crisp.

Serve with a sprinkle of salt and a squeeze of fresh lime, either as a side or a main over rice or quinoa, for a satisfying, meatless meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Caribbean jerk grilled vegetables in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 02:25 pm Jul 31, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Caribbean jerk seasoning, originating from Jamaica, is celebrated for its vibrant blend of spices and herbs. Traditionally used to flavor meats, this seasoning has found its way into vegetarian cuisine, offering a spicy kick to vegetables. This tutorial will guide you through creating a mouth-watering dish of Caribbean jerk grilled vegetables, perfect for those seeking a vegetarian and eggless option. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you'll need two bell peppers (any color), one large zucchini, one large yellow squash, one red onion, two tablespoons of olive oil, and three tablespoons of Caribbean jerk seasoning. Additionally, gather salt to taste and fresh lime wedges for serving. These ingredients are easily accessible and combine to create a flavorful dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by washing all vegetables under running water. Cut the bell peppers into wide strips, slice the zucchini and yellow squash into half-inch thick rounds, and cut the red onion into wedges. This method ensures each vegetable piece has sufficient surface area to absorb the marinade well and grill evenly, achieving the perfect char and texture.

Step 2

Marinating the vegetables

In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil with Caribbean jerk seasoning until well combined. Add your prepared vegetables to the bowl and toss them gently until they are all evenly coated with the marinade. Let them sit for at least 15 minutes at room temperature or up to an hour in the refrigerator if time allows; this enhances their flavor.

Step 3

Grilling time

Preheat your grill on medium-high heat. Once hot, arrange your marinated vegetables on the grill grate or use a grill basket if you have one available. Grill each side for about four to five minutes or until they have nice char marks and are tender-crisp. Avoid overcrowding your grill so that each vegetable piece can cook evenly.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once grilled, place the Caribbean jerk grilled vegetables on a platter. Add salt to taste and drizzle with fresh lime juice before serving. These vegetables are perfect as a side or a main dish over rice or quinoa, offering a meatless and eggless option. Enjoy this blend of seasonal produce and Caribbean flavors at any meal or gathering.