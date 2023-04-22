Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Chetan Bhagat! Here are his finest books ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 22, 2023, 05:10 pm 2 min read

The Indian author turns 49! From being an investment banker to a successful author with many books adapted into Bollywood films, Chetan Bhagat is a popular name in the world of literature. The columnist has won several accolades for his work, with the last being a Golden Book Award for one of his prints. On his birthday, let's check out his top five books.

'Revolution 2020: Love, Corruption, Ambition'

Bhagat takes you through the lives of three friends named Gopal, Raghav, and Aarti who hail from a small town in India. While Gopal wants to use his wits to earn money, Raghav wants to use his intelligence to improve the system. But the problem is, they both love Aarti! And nothing comes easy for anyone in a society that rewards the corrupt.

'One Arranged Murder'

One Arranged Murder is a tale of friendship, family, ambition, and suspense in equal measure. Two friends Keshav and Saurabh establish an investigation agency as young detectives and get to solve a murder case that affects them personally by leaps and bounds. The book is an entertainer, especially for folks who love a balance of thrill and crime.

'2 States: The Story of My Marriage'

It is the story of two young MBA students Krish and Ananya who, although from cultures poles apart, fall in deep, unconditional love. To marry, they go through a tough battle of convincing each other's family, which is depicted through traditions, hilarity, rebels, fights, and struggles. Turns out, it is the story of Bhagat's marriage to his wife Anusha.

'The Girl in Room 105'

The Girl in Room 105 is not a story of love but a tale of unlove. Keshav falls in love with Zara, a Muslim woman from Kashmir, and the two begin a relationship. However, when they break up, Zara moves on in life whereas Keshav doesn't. Everything changes when four years later, Zara invites him to her hostel room number 105.

'400 Days'

400 Days is a mix of mystery, suspense, and romance married to themes of family and relationships. It is an unputdownable story wherein a young girl Siya goes missing for a whopping nine months. It is declared a cold case as the cops give up and everyone in the family except for her mother, Alia. Check out more such book recommendations.