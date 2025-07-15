5 traditions that make Chilean weddings unforgettable

Chilean weddings are colorful festivities packed with unique customs that represent the country's rich cultural heritage. These celebratory events unite family and friends to celebrate love and togetherness through various traditions. From the exchange of rings to foot-tapping dances, every aspect of a Chilean wedding is uniquely special. Here are five beloved traditions that make Chilean weddings memorable and meaningful for everyone.

Ring ceremony The exchange of rings In Chile, the exchange of rings forms the crux of the wedding ceremony. Unlike several other cultures where rings are worn on the left hand, in Chile, couples don their wedding bands on their right hands. The tradition signifies the unity and commitment between partners. The ring ceremony usually takes place during a service marking the official union of the couple amid their loved ones.

Festive celebration La Hora Loca: The Crazy Hour La Hora Loca, or "The Crazy Hour," is a vibrant tradition that makes Chilean weddings more exciting. Guests wear colorful costumes and accessories while dancing vigorously to peppy music during this time. This hour-long revelry usually takes place post-dinner when everyone is in a good mood, coaxing everyone to get wild and have the time of their lives.

Coin ceremony Las arras: Coin exchange ritual Las arras is an important ritual where the bride and groom exchange 13 coins to represent prosperity and shared responsibility for their future together. Each coin symbolizes different blessings (like health, happiness or wealth) for them on their marriage journey ahead. This custom highlights mutual support in relationships by focusing on financial stability along with emotional bonds.

Cultural dance Traditional cueca dance performance The cueca dance, an integral part of Chile's history, takes center stage at weddings, representing national identity. Couples and guests perform this folk dance in traditional attire, turning the day into a joyous occasion. This beautiful tradition brings everyone together, celebrating love and life with dance, rhythm, and music, making unforgettable memories for everyone.