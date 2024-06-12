Next Article

What's the story Thai green curry, known for its aromatic blend of herbs and spices, is a staple in Thai cuisine. Originating from Thailand, this dish has gained international fame for its rich flavors and versatility. Traditionally made with chicken or fish, our version is a vegetarian and eggless take on this classic, making it accessible to more diets. Let's get cooking.

For this dish, gather 400ml coconut milk, two tablespoons vegetarian green curry paste, 200g pressed and cubed tofu, one tablespoon soy sauce, one tablespoon sugar (palm preferred), two torn kaffir lime leaves, one cup vegetable stock, about two cups mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, carrots, broccoli), a handful of Thai basil leaves, and salt to taste.

If using store-bought green curry paste, check it's vegetarian as some contain shrimp paste. For a fresher taste or if preferring homemade, blend green chilies, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, galangal, coriander roots, cumin seeds, white peppercorns and coriander seeds with a shrimp paste substitute like miso or seaweed powder until smooth. This step infuses the dish with vibrant flavors.

Heat half the coconut milk in a large pan or wok over medium until it bubbles. Mix in the green curry paste and fry for two minutes until fragrant. Add chopped vegetables, starting with harder ones like carrots, then quicker-cooking ones such as bell peppers and broccoli. Stir well to coat the vegetables with the curry mixture.

Once your vegetables begin to soften while still crunchy, add the cubed tofu, soy sauce, sugar, kaffir lime leaves, vegetable stock, and the remaining coconut milk. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for five minutes to blend the flavors. Before serving, adjust the salt as needed and garnish with Thai basil leaves for added freshness.