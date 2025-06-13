World's most scenic cliff walks: A list
What's the story
Cliffside strolls present an exceptional opportunity to bask in nature's glory, marrying spectacular views with the excitement of treading on narrow paths.
These world-famous ledge walks aren't just for the adventure enthusiasts, but for everyone who loves incredible scenery.
From coastal cliffs to mountainous landscapes, these walks let you experience nature's magic in the best way.
Here are must-try cliffside strolls that promise unforgettable experiences.
Acadia adventure
The Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park
Located in Maine, USA, the Precipice Trail is a challenging, yet rewarding trek.
The trail includes iron rungs and ladders to help hikers traverse the steep sections.
The views from the top are breathtaking, with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and surrounding forests.
Note that this trail is meant for experienced hikers, owing to its difficulty level and exposure.
Spanish pathway
Caminito del Rey in Spain
Once dubbed as one of the most dangerous pathways in the world, Caminito del Rey has been restored and is safe for visitors now.
Located in Malaga, Spain, the walkway clings to steep walls above a gorge.
The path offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape and gives an exhilarating experience as you walk through its length.
Book tickets in advance as it's quite popular.
Irish ascent
Skellig Michael climb in Ireland
Skellig Michael is a UNESCO World Heritage site, situated off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland.
The climb includes over 600 steps, carved into the rock, which lead up to the ancient ruins at the top.
Although not technically a ledge walk the whole way, some parts provide cliffside experiences with dramatic ocean views below.
Norwegian Edge
Trolltunga hike in Norway
Trolltunga or Troll's Tongue is a rock formation jutting horizontally out of a mountain roughly 700 meters above Norway's Lake Ringedalsvatnet.
This one takes the cake for its endurance-testing hike, which covers some 28 kilometers round trip, but treats trekkers with breathtaking scenery every step of the way, including glaciers, mountains, lakes, and valleys, making it worth every ounce of effort put into the journey itself!