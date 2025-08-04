LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Carbs and weight loss: Myth v/s facts
Carbs and weight loss: Myth v/s facts
Follow this guide

Carbs and weight loss: Myth v/s facts

By Simran Jeet
Aug 04, 2025
06:24 pm
What's the story

For years now, we've been conditioned to believe that carbohydrates are the main reason behind weight gain. But, as it turns out, the idea is more myth than fact. Carbohydrates are an integral part of a balanced diet, and provide the body with required energy. The secret to their role in weight management lies in knowing what type of carbs you eat, and their overall contribution to daily caloric intake.

Carb types

Understanding different types of carbs

Carbohydrates can be broadly categorized into simple and complex carbs. Simple carbs, those found in sugary foods, can cause quick spikes in blood sugar levels. Complex carbs, which are present in whole grains and vegetables, digest slowly and provide sustained energy. Understanding the difference between these two can help you make informed dietary choices that aid healthy weight management.

Portion control

Role of portion control

Portion size is key to effective weight management. Eating large portions of any food group, including carbohydrates, can contribute to an increase in calorie intake and possible weight gain. By mindful of portions and serving sizes, you can include carbohydrates in your diet without affecting your weight goals. This way, you can have a balanced intake without compromising on overall health.

Balanced diets

Importance of balanced diets

We all know how important a balanced diet is to stay healthy and energetic throughout the day. It should ideally contain a fair share of nutrients from different food groups. Carbs, when consumed with proteins and fats, can provide the best of health benefits. This nutritional combination makes sure your body gets everything it needs. It also keeps your energy levels stable, powering both physical and mental activities efficiently.

Metabolism effects

Impact on metabolism

The reason carbs affect metabolism directly is that they provide glucose that is required for energy production. When eaten in moderation and as part of a balanced diet, they aid metabolic functions effectively without adding unnecessary weight. Knowing this helps debunk myths about carbs' effects on weight.