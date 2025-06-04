Things to do in Portugal's Serra da Estrela
What's the story
Nestled in the heart of Portugal, the Serra da Estrela mountain range offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.
From breathtaking landscapes to its lesser-known attractions, this region has it all to provide an authentic experience away from the usual tourist trails.
From charming villages to stunning hiking paths, Serra da Estrela invites explorers to uncover its hidden treasures and enjoy a different side of Portugal.
Belmonte
Explore historic village Belmonte
Belmonte is a quaint village that is steeped in history. The village is famously known as the birthplace of Pedro Alvares Cabral, who discovered Brazil.
You can explore the well-preserved medieval castle and learn about Jewish heritage at the Jewish Museum.
With its cobblestone streets and traditional architecture, the village is a glimpse into Portugal's past, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.
Covão dos Conchos
Discover Covao dos Conchos' secret lagoon
Covao dos Conchos has a fascinating man-made lagoon with a funnel-like structure that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Built in 1955 as part of a hydroelectric dam system, this spillway has turned into an unexpected attraction owing to its surreal appearance.
A hike through beautiful trails takes visitors to this hidden gem, providing them with some picturesque views on the way.
Torre
Visit Torre - The highest point in mainland Portugal
Torre is the highest point in mainland Portugal at 1,993 meters above sea level. You can reach Torre by car or on foot if you're feeling adventurous.
Torre offers a panoramic view over the surrounding landscape.
It becomes a popular skiing destination in winters, while summers offer the chance to hike and enjoy cooler temperatures than the lower altitudes.
Seia
Experience traditional cheese making in Seia
Seia is famous for its age-old cheese-making traditions, which have been inherited through generations.
Here, one can visit local dairies, where they can see how artisanal cheeses are made with age-old techniques.
These methods include sheep's milk from native breeds, such as the Bordaleira Serra da Estrela sheep breed, which lend rich flavors.
These flavors are unique to only this region.