Hidden gems: Discover Japan's artisanal markets
What's the story
Japan's traditional markets give a peek into the country's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.
These bustling hubs are teeming with unique artisanal products, from handcrafted ceramics to intricate textiles.
Exploring these markets gives you a chance to discover items that reflect Japan's history and artistry.
Whether you're a collector or simply curious, visiting these markets can be an enriching experience. It connects you with local artisans and their creations.
Nishiki Market
Kyoto's Nishiki Market treasures
Nishiki Market in Kyoto is famous for its wide variety of artisanal goods. Spanning over five blocks, this market has over 100 shops selling everything from handmade pottery to traditional sweets.
You can find beautifully crafted chopsticks, delicate tea sets, and vibrant fabrics.
The friendly vendors are also known to share stories about their crafts, giving you an insight into techniques passed down generations.
Asakusa Street
Tokyo's Asakusa shopping street gems
With a mix of traditional and modern artisanal finds, Asakusa Shopping Street in Tokyo is an absolute delight.
Famous for its lively atmosphere, the street is dotted with stalls selling handcrafted souvenirs like fans, kimonos, and paper lanterns.
Artisans here even demonstrate their skills on-site, giving you a chance to see how things are made.
The street even hosts seasonal festivals, with more quirky items on sale.
Omicho Market
Kanazawa's Omicho Market delights
Along with fresh produce, Omicho Market in Kanazawa is also known for locally made crafts.
The market has been around since the Edo period and remains a popular spot for artisans to display their creations.
You can shop for lacquerware, Kutani porcelain, and gold leaf products, all of which show Kanazawa's artistic legacy.
The lively environment of the market makes it a fun place to shop for food as well as crafts.
Kuromon Ichiba
Osaka's Kuromon Ichiba finds
Besides its culinary offerings, Osaka's Kuromon Ichiba is also famous for its range of artisanal goods.
From stalls with handmade jewelry, wooden toys, to calligraphy tools, visitors can find a wide array of products here.
The market's long history as a trading center guarantees a range of high-quality products made by skilled artisans who take pride in their work.