Essential spices for Ethiopian stews
Ethiopian cuisine is renowned for its vibrant flavors and fragrant spices, which shine through in their traditional stews, or wots (also spelled wats). These stews form the backbone of any Ethiopian meal, with their thick, spicy sauces setting the stage for a symphony of flavors. Knowing these essential spices is a must for any home cook aiming to capture the heart of Ethiopian cuisine.
Berbere: The backbone of flavor
Berbere is a hot spice blend that is central to Ethiopian cuisine, particularly stews. It's a complex combination of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, dried basil, korarima, rue, white and black pepper, and fenugreek. This blend does more than just add heat - it contributes depth and color to dishes. Without berbere, an Ethiopian stew would lack its defining warmth and richness.
Niter Kibbeh: Aromatic clarified butter
Niter Kibbeh is a foundational element of Ethiopian cuisine, it is prepared by gently simmering butter with a medley of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and fenugreek. Once aromatic, this infused butter is strained and used as a rich cooking fat in stews. It imparts a warm, complex, and distinctly Ethiopian layer of flavor.
Mitmita: The fiery companion
Mitmita is also a spice blend but significantly hotter than berbere thanks to the addition of African bird's eye chili peppers. It includes cardamom seeds, cloves, and salt. Mitmita is typically dusted on dishes before serving to provide a fiery burst of heat and flavor or utilized in meat preparations for individuals who like their stews extra spicy.
Korarima: The hidden gem
Korarima, also called Ethiopian cardamom or false cardamom, might be a mystery outside Ethiopia, but it's a superstar in the country's traditional cuisine. It boasts a more subtle flavor than green cardamom, imparting a fragrant, citrusy zing to stews. While it's part of berbere, chefs often add it separately to dishes to let its distinct notes shine.
Tej: The sweet contrast
Tej, a traditional Ethiopian honey wine, is frequently used to sweeten stews, providing a counterpoint to the heat of the spices. While not historically a staple, it has become a trendy ingredient in recipes for its ability to add depth to spicy dishes. If you can't find it, you can use mead or a sweet white wine as a substitute.