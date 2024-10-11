Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Uzbek plov by sautéing cumin, coriander, onions, and carrots in olive oil, then adding soaked basmati rice, garlic, and turmeric.

Simmer this mixture with water until the rice is tender, then let it steam off-heat before stirring in cooked chickpeas.

This simple process delivers a satisfying meal bursting with traditional Uzbek flavors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all foodies

Vegan Uzbek plov: A creative guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:43 am Oct 11, 202411:43 am

What's the story Uzbek plov, a celebrated Central Asian dish, traditionally includes rice, carrots, onions, and meat. Our vegan version uses chickpeas instead of meat, making it vegetarian and eggless. It is a staple in Uzbek cuisine and symbolizes hospitality and community. With its rich flavors and hearty ingredients, it is ideal for exploring international vegan cuisine. Let us start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan Uzbek plov, gather one cup basmati rice (soaked for 30 minutes), two large carrots (julienned), one large onion (sliced), three whole garlic cloves, one cup chickpeas (cooked or canned), half a teaspoon cumin seeds, half a teaspoon coriander seeds, one-fourth teaspoon turmeric powder, salt to taste, three tablespoons olive or vegetable oil, and two cups water.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by heating the olive oil in a deep pan on medium heat. Once hot, add the cumin and coriander seeds until they begin to sizzle. Next, incorporate the sliced onions, sauteing them until they achieve a golden brown color. This should take roughly five to seven minutes. The caramelization of the onions is crucial as it establishes the foundational flavor for our plov.

Step 2

Adding spices and rice

To the caramelized onions, add the julienned carrots along with turmeric powder and salt. Cook them together for about three minutes until the carrots soften slightly. Then drain your soaked rice and add it to the pot along with whole cloves of garlic; stir gently to mix everything without breaking the rice grains. This step infuses every layer with flavor before adding water.

Step 3

Cooking the plov

Add two cups of water to the rice mixture, ensuring it spreads evenly in the pot. Then, increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Immediately after, reduce the heat to allow everything to simmer gently under a tight lid. This process should last for about 20 minutes or until the rice has absorbed all the water.

Step 4

Final touches

After cooking, remove the plov from heat but keep it covered for 10 more minutes. This step allows the steam to further soften the rice, making each grain fluffy. Stir in the cooked chickpeas just before serving. They add texture and warmth to the spiced vegetables and rice, creating a satisfying vegan meal with traditional Uzbek flavors.