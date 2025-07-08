Should you exercise right after a meal? 

The notion that working out immediately after a meal helps with digestion is a common misconception. Most believe a brisk walk or light workout can help the body digest the food better. But, science says otherwise. Working out right after eating may not be the best idea and could even cause discomfort or other problems. Here, we bust the popular myth and discuss how exercise affects digestion.

Blood flow Impact on blood flow After eating, the body reroutes blood flow towards the digestive system to facilitate breakdown of food. Exercising immediately can pull this blood flow away from digestion, slowing down the process. This rerouting may lead to discomfort like cramps or bloating, making it less effective for helping digestion.

Indigestion Risk of indigestion Working out directly after meals can greatly up your chances of getting indigestion. That's because your body focuses on digesting food rather than aiding muscles for a workout. Jumping into strenuous activities too soon after eating can lead to unpleasant symptoms like heartburn or nausea. These symptoms are counterproductive to healthy digestion, further stressing the importance of timing when it comes to exercising and eating.

Timing Optimal timing for exercise Health experts advise waiting for at least 30 minutes to an hour before engaging in any physical activity after eating. This break allows the digestive system sufficient time to start breaking down the meal without competing for blood flow and energy that exercise requires. Such a window ensures that the first steps of digestion are underway, thereby reducing possible interference from exertion and maximizing both digestion and performance.