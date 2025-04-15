What's the story

Exploring abandoned lighthouses makes for the perfect coastal adventure, combining history with the excitement of exploration.

These structures, once crucial for maritime navigation, now serve as silent guardians of the past. Visiting them gives you an insight into their historical significance and architectural beauty.

Whether standing on rugged cliffs or tucked away in remote coves, every lighthouse has its own story to tell.

Here's looking at some interesting aspects of exploring these charming landmarks.