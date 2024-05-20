Next Article

Explore Lisbon by tram and viewpoints with this travel guide

What's the story Lisbon, Portugal's coastal capital, is a tapestry of history and culture. One of the most delightful ways to explore Lisbon is by boarding its vintage trams, which rumble through the city's narrow streets. This tram ride offers more than just transportation; it's a scenic tour that leads to stunning "miradouros" or viewpoints. These spots provide sweeping panoramic vistas of Lisbon's enchanting cityscape.

Vintage journey

Ride the iconic Tram 28

Tram 28 is a journey back in time. The classic yellow tram weaves through Lisbon's historic neighborhoods like Alfama and Graca, clattering past landmarks such as Sao Jorge Castle. It's more than just transport; it's a rolling tour of the city's architectural highlights. Try to catch an early ride to avoid crowds and get a window seat for the best views.

Alfama views

Discover Miradouro de Santa Luzia

Perched above the labyrinthine streets of Alfama, Miradouro de Santa Luzia offers sweeping views over red rooftops to the Tagus River. This romantic terrace is adorned with azulejos (traditional Portuguese tiles) that tell stories of Portugal's past. Visit in the morning for soft light perfect for photography or at sunset when Lisbon glows under a golden sky.

Highest peak

Experience Miradouro da Senhora do Monte

Miradouro da Senhora do Monte stands as Lisbon's loftiest viewpoint, offering a vast, unobstructed panorama that sweeps across the cityscape to Sao Jorge Castle and further. Slightly removed from the usual tourist trail, it promises serenity and an ideal picnic location. Here, visitors can bask in the tranquility while feasting their eyes on the sprawling beauty of Lisbon below.

Riverside grandeur

Stroll through Praca do Comercio

After your journey on the tram, make your way to Praca do Comercio. This grand riverside square, lined with yellow Pombaline-style architecture, opens grandly onto the Tagus River. Once the site of royal palaces, it now buzzes with life, hosting cafes and street performers. It's an ideal spot to unwind and soak in the atmosphere after a day of discovery.

Food haven

Savor local delicacies at Time Out Market

Conclude your Lisbon adventure at Time Out Market, a haven for food lovers. Here, you can indulge in a variety of Portuguese flavors, all conveniently located under one roof. From the freshest seafood to the iconic pasteis de nata, every taste is catered to. It's an immersive experience of Lisbon's rich culinary scene amid the lively ambiance of a bustling market.