Boost brain power with these antioxidant breakfasts

Starting your day with an antioxidant-rich breakfast can do wonders for your brain. Antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress, associated with cognitive decline. Including antioxidant-rich foods in your morning routine may keep your mind sharp and focused. From decadent cakes to smoothie bowls, here are five delicious breakfast options, loaded with antioxidants, to give your brain a healthy boost.

Morning boost Berry and nut oatmeal Oatmeal topped with berries and nuts make an excellent choice for an antioxidant-rich breakfast. Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries) are known for their high levels of antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids. Nuts provide healthy fats and protein, making the meal both nutritious and filling. This combination can help improve memory function while keeping you full through the morning.

Nutrient powerhouse Green smoothie bowl A green smoothie bowl made with spinach or kale, bananas, and a splash of almond milk makes for a refreshing start to the day. Leafy greens are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K as well as potent antioxidants like lutein. Throwing in fruits like bananas adds natural sweetness without added sugars. Throw in some seeds or nuts to top it off for extra texture and nutrients.

Savory delight Avocado toast with tomato Avocado toast topped with slices of fresh tomato is another amazing option to boost brain health in the morning. While avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that promote blood flow to the brain, tomatoes provide lycopene—a powerful antioxidant that protects against cell damage. You can whip up this simple yet tasty dish in no time on whole-grain bread.