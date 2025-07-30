Love corn? You'll enjoy these recipes

Corn is a versatile ingredient that can add flavor and texture to any dish. Be it a quick snack or a hearty meal, corn can be the star of your culinary creations. From soups to salads, here are five delightful corn recipes that can amp up your menu. They are easy to whip up and offer a unique spin to traditional dishes, making them perfect for any occasion.

Soup delight Creamy corn chowder Creamy corn chowder makes for a comforting meal as it combines sweet corn with potatoes and cream for a rich texture. Saute onions in butter until soft, add diced potatoes and vegetable broth. Once the potatoes are tender, stir in fresh or frozen corn kernels and heavy cream. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme for taste. This chowder is perfect for chilly evenings when you need something warm.

Fresh twist Grilled corn salad Grilled corn salad is a refreshing take on traditional salads by adding charred corn kernels to fresh veggies. Start by grilling whole ears of corn until they have grill marks all over. Cut the kernels off the cob and mix with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and cilantro. Dress the salad with lime juice and olive oil for tanginess. This vibrant salad pairs well with any main course.

Crispy bites Spicy corn fritters Spicy corn fritters make a great appetizer/snack option that packs a punch in every bite. Mix flour, baking powder, salt, cumin powder, chopped jalapenos or green chilies (for heat), a plant-based milk substitute, and fresh/canned sweetcorn into a batter and fry spoonfuls till both sides are golden brown. Use a medium heat setting pan half-filled with oil, proportionately based on preference. This way you'll be satisfied, fulfilled, and happy!