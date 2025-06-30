5 knee exercises you should do daily

Knee joint resilience is essential to ensure mobility and avoid injuries. Strengthening the muscles surrounding the knee can improve stability and reduce stress on the joint. Integrating certain exercises into your routine can improve your knee health, making everyday activities easier and more comfortable. Here are five exercises that can help you build stronger knees, focusing on enhancing flexibility, strength, and balance.

Drive 1 Squats for stronger knees Squats are great for building strength in your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. To do a squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting back into a chair. Keep your back straight, and knees aligned with your toes. Try to complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each session. This exercise improves knee stability by strengthening surrounding muscles.

Drive 2 Lunges to boost flexibility Lunges are a great way to target multiple muscle groups such as quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, and improve your balance. Start off by standing upright, then step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about a ninety-degree angle. Make sure your front knee doesn't extend beyond your toes. Do two sets of 10 reps per leg to increase flexibility around the knee joint.

Drive 3 Leg raises for muscle support Leg raises target to strengthen the quadriceps without putting pressure on the knees. Lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a ninety-degree angle, while the other is straightened out on the floor. Slowly lift the straightened leg up to meet the bent knee, and lower it back down gently; repeat the motion fifteen times per leg across two sets.