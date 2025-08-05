5 elbow exercises everyone should do
What's the story
Strengthening the elbow joint is important for ensuring overall arm health and preventing injuries. Be it an athlete or a person who uses his/her arms on a regular basis, concentrating on exercises for elbow can improve flexibility and endurance. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your elbow joint, ensuring a better performance in daily tasks and sports. These exercises are easy yet effective, making them applicable to all fitness levels.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch improves flexibility in the muscles surrounding the elbow. For this exercise, extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of the extended hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold this position for about 15-30 seconds before switching arms. Regular practice can reduce tension and improve mobility.
Strengthen 1
Tricep dips
Tricep dips are great for building strength around the elbow joint by targeting the triceps muscles. Sit on a sturdy chair or bench with your hands placed beside your hips. Slide forward so that your hips are off the seat, then lower yourself by bending at the elbows until they form a 90-degree angle before pushing back up to start position. Do two to three sets of eight to 12 reps.
Strengthen 2
Bicep curls
Bicep curls also focus on strengthening both biceps as well as supporting muscles around the elbow joint. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides with palms facing forward. Curl weights towards shoulders without moving upper arms, pause briefly at top before lowering slowly back down again, completing one repetition.
Rotate 1
Forearm pronation and supination
Forearm pronation and supination exercises help improve the rotational movement of the forearms. This is crucial for various activities involving wrist action like turning doorknobs or using tools effectively. Without straining elbows unnecessarily over time, due to a lack of proper conditioning beforehand, through regular practice, these movements become easier to execute efficiently. When needed most during everyday tasks requiring such motions, frequently throughout day-to-day life, experiences encountered regularly often enough warrant attention.