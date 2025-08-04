Smoothies for wellness: 5 recipes you'll love 

Embarking on a wellness journey can be both exciting and challenging. One simple way to kickstart this journey is by incorporating smoothies into your daily routine. Not only are smoothies easy to make, but they're also packed with nutrients that can support your health goals. For beginners, starting with homemade recipes ensures you know exactly what goes into your drink. This allows you to tailor it to your taste and nutritional needs.

Berry delight Berry blast smoothie A berry blast smoothie is a refreshing way to start the day. Mix one cup of mixed berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with half a banana for sweetness. Add one cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of choice for creaminess. Blend until smooth, and enjoy a drink loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that promote overall health.

Green boost Green power smoothie For those who want to up their greens intake, try the green power smoothie. Blend one cup spinach or kale with half an avocado for creaminess. Add one apple for sweetness and one tablespoon chia seeds for added fiber. Top it all off with one cup water or coconut water before blending until smooth.

Tropical twist Tropical sunshine smoothie Bring some sunshine into your day with a tropical sunshine smoothie. Use half a mango, half a pineapple slice, and one banana as the base fruits. Add half a cup of orange juice or coconut water for liquid content. This smoothie provides vitamin C and other essential nutrients that help boost immunity.

Nutty nourishment Nutty banana oatmeal smoothie The nutty banana oatmeal smoothie is ideal if you need an energy boost in the morning. Just blend one banana, two tablespoons of oats and two tablespoons of peanut butter or almond butter with one cup of milk or plant-based alternative like soy milk until smooth.