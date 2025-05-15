Chickpea flour: 5 uses you didn't know about
Chickpea flour, popularly known as gram flour or besan, is more than just a baking staple.
This gluten-free flour, which is high in protein and fiber, elevates the taste of several dishes.
Apart from baked goods, it plays some unexpected roles, improving both flavor and nutrition.
Here are five surprising chickpea flour uses that you might not know about.
Thickener
Thickening soups and stews
Chickpea flour can be an amazing thickening agent for soups and stews.
Its natural ability to absorb liquid without clumping makes the dish smooth.
Just whisk a little chickpea flour with water to make a slurry and add it to your soup or stew.
This not only thickens the dish but also gives it an added boost of protein and fiber.
Savory pancakes
Creating savory pancakes
Savory pancakes made from chickpea flour also make a delicious alternative to regular breakfast options.
Mix chickpea flour with water, spices, and vegetables such as spinach or onions, and you have the perfect batter ready for frying into pancakes.
These savory delicacies are packed with nutrients and will make for a fulfilling meal option at any time of the day.
Pasta creation
Making homemade pasta
Chickpea flour can also serve as the main ingredient in homemade pasta recipes.
By mixing it with water and kneading it into dough, you can roll out sheets or shape them into noodles.
This gluten-free pasta substitute is not just easy to prepare, but also provides a higher protein content than regular wheat-based pasta.
Skincare use
Crafting face masks
Beyond culinary applications, chickpea flour works wonders in DIY skincare routines.
When combined with yogurt or honey, it creates a paste that doubles as an exfoliating face mask.
The natural properties of the chickpea flour help scrub away dead skin cells while keeping the skin soft and refreshed.
Burger binder
Binding veggie burgers
In veggie burger recipes, where binding agents prove vital for holding patties together while grilling or frying, adding about one-two tablespoons of chickpea flour per batch could work wonders.
With its high starch content, chickpea flour keeps the patties intact, making them not just texture-rich but also nutritional.