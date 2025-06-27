5 Italian wedding customs you'll love

Italian weddings are steeped in tradition, giving you a taste of the country's colorful culture. These customs have been followed for generations, each having its own importance and beauty. From the pre-wedding ceremonies to the grand celebrations, Italian weddings are replete with meaningful practices that symbolize love and togetherness. Discovering these customs can give you an insight into Italy 's cultural heritage and inspiration for your own nuptials.

Engagement The engagement ring tradition In Italy, the engagement ring is extremely significant as a symbol of commitment. Traditionally, it is worn on the left hand until the wedding day when it is transferred to the right hand. This practice signifies the transition from engagement to marriage. The ring itself is usually a simple band or has a single gemstone, representing elegance and timelessness.

Serenade La serenata: A musical gesture La serenata is an enchanting pre-wedding custom where the groom serenades his bride-to-be under her window on the night before their wedding. Accompanied by musicians or friends, this romantic gesture aims to express love and devotion, while seeking approval from her family. It sets a joyful tone for the upcoming celebrations.

Sweets Confetti: Sweet celebrations Confetti is an integral part of Italian weddings as sweet treats given to guests during celebrations. These sugar-coated almonds represent health, wealth, happiness, fertility, and longevity—five wishes for newlyweds' happy future together. Guests are given these in tulle or decorative boxes as a gesture of gratitude.