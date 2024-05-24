Next Article

Cook this fusion Moroccan chickpea flatbread in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 02:22 pm May 24, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Fusion Moroccan chickpea flatbread is a vegetarian and eggless dish, merging the rich flavors of Moroccan cuisine with the simplicity of flatbread. Originating from Morocco's diverse culinary traditions, this dish has adapted to various dietary preferences. It's celebrated for its aromatic spices and robust chickpea filling, making it a favorite for those who cherish global flavors. Let's get cooking!

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need one cup chickpeas (soaked, boiled), two cups whole wheat flour, one teaspoon baking powder, half a teaspoon each of salt and sugar, two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), and one teaspoon each of cumin, coriander, paprika, and cinnamon. Also required are half a cup of fresh cilantro (chopped) and water as needed.

Prepare the flatbread dough

Start by preparing the flatbread dough. In a large mixing bowl, combine two cups of whole wheat flour with one teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon each of salt and sugar. Gradually add water while mixing until you form a soft dough. Knead for about five minutes until smooth. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.

Cook the chickpea filling

While the dough rests, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium. Add one finely chopped onion and two minced garlic cloves; saute until golden. Stir in boiled chickpeas, one teaspoon each of ground cumin, coriander, paprika, and cinnamon. Cook for five minutes. Add one-half cup of chopped fresh cilantro, mix well, and remove from heat.

Assemble and bake

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Divide your dough into equal portions and roll out into thin circles on a floured surface. Place some chickpea filling on one half of each circle then fold over to enclose it fully; press down lightly to seal edges. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Final touches

Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15-20 minutes. Watch until the flatbreads turn golden brown on both sides. Once ready, serve these hot as either an appetizer or a main dish. They pair wonderfully with your favorite side salad or a complementary dipping sauce, making for a delightful meal experience.