Recipe-o'-clock: Cook this Italian gnocchi pomodoro

By Anujj Trehaan 02:14 pm May 24, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Gnocchi pomodoro is a classic Italian dish that combines soft, pillowy gnocchi with a vibrant, fresh tomato sauce. Originating from Italy, this dish is a testament to the simplicity and elegance of Italian cooking, focusing on high-quality ingredients and straightforward techniques. It's a vegetarian and eggless option that has won hearts globally for its comforting taste. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need 500 grams of potato gnocchi (store-bought or homemade), two tablespoons of olive oil, one finely chopped onion, and two minced garlic cloves. Also required are 400 grams of canned crushed tomatoes and a handful of fresh basil leaves. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Optionally, grated Parmesan cheese can be used for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the tomato sauce

Begin by heating olive oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the chopped onion, cooking until it becomes translucent, about five minutes. Next, mix in the minced garlic, cooking for another minute until it's fragrant. This foundational step is crucial for developing your sauce's depth of flavor, setting the stage for a rich and aromatic tomato base.

Step 2

Adding tomatoes and seasoning

Pour in the crushed tomatoes into the pan with onions and garlic. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Let the sauce simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes to allow all flavors to meld together beautifully. A few minutes before turning off the heat, add freshly torn basil leaves for an aromatic lift.

Step 3

Cooking gnocchi

While the sauce simmers, bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the gnocchi. Add them to the boiling water, cooking as per package instructions or until they float to the surface, indicating they're done, usually in about two minutes. After cooking, drain the gnocchi well, ensuring all excess water is removed before combining them with the sauce.

Step 4

Combining gnocchi with sauce

After cooking and draining the gnocchi, add them to the tomato sauce pan. Gently toss to ensure each gnocco is evenly coated with the sauce. This integration is key for flavor. Serve the dish hot, garnished with additional fresh basil leaves or a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, according to your preference. This final touch adds both flavor and visual appeal to the meal.