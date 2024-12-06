Summarize Simplifying... In short Plantain flour is a versatile, gluten-free alternative to traditional flour, enhancing dishes from breakfast to dinner.

It can be used to make fluffy pancakes, moist banana bread, and even as a thickener in soups and sauces without altering the taste.

For pasta and pizza lovers, plantain flour offers a healthy twist, creating delicious homemade pasta and innovative pizza crusts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Global comfort: Cooking with plantain flour

By Simran Jeet 11:13 am Dec 06, 202411:13 am

What's the story Plantain flour, made from green plantains, is a gluten-free and nutrient-rich alternative to wheat flour. It's becoming a trendy and healthy choice due to its nutritional profile and versatility in various recipes. This article presents five creative ways to use plantain flour in your cooking, adding a global twist to comfort foods.

Pancakes

A twist on classic pancakes

Replace traditional flour with plantain flour for a healthy twist on the classic breakfast favorite. Combine one cup of plantain flour with one and a half cups of almond milk, a teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Fry on a hot griddle for fluffy pancakes packed with fiber and naturally gluten-free.

Baking

Healthier baked goods

Plantain flour can easily replace wheat flour in many baked goods like breads, muffins, and cookies. For example, when baking banana bread, swap out the wheat flour for an equal amount of plantain flour. It amplifies the banana flavor while maintaining a moist and tender texture. This simple switch not only boosts nutrition but also makes your treats gluten-free.

Thickener

Thickening soups and sauces

Plantain flour shines as a superior thickener, enhancing consistency without changing the flavor of your dishes. Ideal as a replacement for cornstarch or wheat flour in thickening soups and sauces, begin with one tablespoon of plantain flour for every two cups of liquid. Adjust to your preference for the perfect thickness, all while preserving the authentic taste of your dishes.

Pasta

Gluten-free pasta alternative

If you love pasta but can't have gluten, plantain flour is a game-changer. Just mix two cups of plantain flour with three-quarters cup of water and a pinch of salt to make a dough. Roll it out thin, cut into shapes or noodles, and boil until soft for homemade pasta that pairs perfectly with any sauce.

Pizza

Innovative pizza crust

To make a gluten-free pizza crust, combine one cup of plantain flour with one-quarter cup each of melted coconut oil and warm water. Stir in half a teaspoon each of salt and garlic powder until a dough forms. Press it onto parchment paper into your desired shape and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 20 minutes. Then, top with your favorite veggies and cheese for a delicious meal.