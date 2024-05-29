Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Helsinki's midsummer magic and tradition tour

By Anujj Trehaan 11:47 am May 29, 202411:47 am

What's the story Helsinki, the vibrant capital of Finland, undergoes a transformation during midsummer. This period is characterized by the city enjoying almost 24 hours of sunlight daily, presenting a unique mix of traditional and modern festivities. From tranquil nature spots to dynamic cultural events, Helsinki warmly invites travelers to immerse themselves in the enchanting magic of Finnish midsummer, making it a memorable experience.

Recommendation 1

Seaside serenity at Suomenlinna

Suomenlinna, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must-visit during midsummer. This sea fortress on an island offers tranquil walks along its historic walls and breathtaking views of the Baltic Sea. Ideal for picnics and leisurely strolls, it allows visitors to soak in the peaceful atmosphere away from the city's buzz, making it a perfect retreat.

Recommendation 2

Experience traditional Finnish sauna

A trip to Helsinki during midsummer wouldn't be complete without the traditional Finnish sauna experience. Public saunas, such as Loyly, introduce a contemporary flair to this ancient practice. More than just a way to sweat, it's a communal ritual that revitalizes both the mind and body. This experience is typically rounded off with a revitalizing dip in the sea, adding to its charm.

Recommendation 3

Revel in midnight sun at Kaivopuisto Park

Kaivopuisto Park, one of Helsinki's oldest and most beloved parks, becomes uniquely magical during midsummer. Visitors are invited to enjoy picnics under the midnight sun or take relaxing strolls through its vast green spaces. The park also provides stunning views of the surrounding archipelago, making it a perfect location for photography enthusiasts to capture the beauty of Helsinki's natural surroundings.

Recommendation 4

Discover local crafts at Market Square

For those keen on local culture and crafts, Market Square is a hub of activity during midsummer. Visitors can explore stalls filled with handmade Finnish goods, including textiles and ceramics. It's also the perfect spot to sample fresh local produce and traditional Finnish snacks. The lively atmosphere by the harbor enhances the experience, making it a must-visit for travelers.