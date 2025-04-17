Hiking in Azores: 5 island trails to explore
The Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic, promises a hiking experience like no other with its varied landscapes and breathtaking viewpoints.
Every island has its own set of trails which can be explored by both beginners and seasoned walkers.
From volcanic craters to dense forests, they allow you to discover the stunning beauty of this secluded region.
Here are five Azores island trails you may consider for your next hiking trip.
Trail 1
Pico Mountain ascent
Pico Island also hosts Portugal's highest peak, Pico Mountain. The trail to this dormant volcano is difficult yet fulfilling.
You should expect a steep ascent along rocky terrain, which is why good physical fitness and preparation is a must.
The trek takes some seven hours round trip, providing amazing panoramic views of surrounding islands from the summit on clear days.
Trail 2
Sete Cidades crater lakes
On Sao Miguel Island, head to the Sete Cidades trail, famous for its breathtaking views of twin crater lakes—one blue and other green.
The moderately difficult trail spans about 12 kilometers and takes around four hours to complete.
It winds through lush vegetation and pastures, giving you plenty of opportunities for photography on your way.
Trail 3
Faial's Caldeira Rim Walk
Faial Island also has an enthralling hike around its center, Caldeira do Faial, a massive volcanic crater.
The eight-kilometer rim walk usually takes three hours to complete.
Hikers will be treated to sweeping views into the crater itself, as well as across Faial's landscape toward its neighboring islands such as Pico.
Trail 4
Flores' Faja Grande Coastal Path
Flores Island also offers a stunning coastal trail starting at the Faja Grande village—the westernmost point in Europe—and continuing along dramatic cliffsides peppered with waterfalls tumbling into the ocean waters below.
The easy-to-moderate hike covers 10 kilometers over a period of four hours while displaying some of Flores' most picture-perfect scenery.
Trail 5
Santa Maria's Pico Alto Circuit
Santa Maria is famous for its various hiking routes, particularly the one that circles Pico Alto, the island's tallest peak at 587 meters.
The trail provides hikers with sweeping views of Santa Maria's diverse scenery, including vine-covered hills, terraced hills, wooded areas, and sandy beaches.
The circuit is a tribute to the island's beauty, urging hikers to delve into its rich terrains and stunning views.