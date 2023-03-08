Lifestyle

We bet you didn't know about these unique Holi celebrations

The colorful festival of Holi is here and we can sniff the joy in the air. While it is common to indulge in colors and play with water balloons and guns on this occasion, did you know there are many other ways to enjoy this festival? Well, here are five unique Holi celebrations in India that we are sure you didn't know about.

Yaoshang in Manipur

Manipur celebrates Holi for five days in a tradition named yaoshang. It commences with paying homage to God Pakhangba and when the sun sets, people gather to burn a hut. Post that, children go around collecting donations. On the second and third days, locals perform in temples and girls seek donations from the neighborhood. The last two days involve playing with colors and water.

Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh

Among the oldest Holi celebrations, this tradition has been around ever since Lord Krishna used to visit Barsana with his pals. As a notorious kid, Krishna used to smear colors on gopis to tease them. Infuriated, the latter would pick up their bamboo sticks to hit the Lord and his friends. The tradition is still followed today in Uttar Pradesh.

Phalgun Purnima in Bihar

People in Bihar mark Holi (phalgun purnima) as the beginning of a brand new year. They clean their houses and welcome fresh harvests. It also captures the mythical essence of Prahalad's triumph over Holika as they light a bonfire featuring wood, grains, and cow dung cakes. They also play with colors and mud, sing folk songs, drink bhang, and savor delicious Holi festive foods.

Phoolon ki Holi in Vrindavan

Holi is celebrated with much fervor in Vrindavan owing to its relevance to Lord Krishna's life. Observed on the ekadashi of the Holi week, the festival is celebrated by playing with flower petals at Banke Bihari temple. More than the fun element, people believe in connecting with the deity on this day by showering flowers on him.

Rangpanchami in Maharashtra

Rangpachami is played five days after Holi in Maharashtra. The celebration includes breaking pots, just like how Lord Krishna once did when his foster mother, Yashoda, hung a pot of white butter to a ceiling using a rope. Men form a human pyramid, climb up, and break the pot. The women try to stop them by splashing colors and water.