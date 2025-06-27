Hidden gems: Coastal villages in eastern India

Eastern India is dotted with some of the most picturesque coastal villages, providing a serene escape from the hustle-bustle of city life. These villages are blessed with pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant local communities. One can explore the traditional crafts, relish local delicacies, and experience the unique charm of these coastal gems. Here are some idyllic coastal villages in Eastern India that are worth exploring for their natural beauty and cultural significance.

Chandipur Chandipur: A unique beach experience Chandipur is a small village in Odisha, renowned for its one-of-a-kind beach where the sea retreats as far as five kilometers at low tide. This allows visitors to walk on the seabed and explore marine life closely. The village has a peaceful ambiance with lush greenery and casuarina trees dotting the coast. It is perfect for nature lovers and those who want peace away from crowded touristy places.

Mandarmani Mandarmani: A tranquil retreat Mandarmani is a charming seaside village in West Bengal that boasts of its long stretch of unspoiled beach. It is a perfect place for a tranquil retreat, with options for long walks along the beach or water sports like jet skiing and banana boat rides. The village has a number of resorts offering comfortable stay with breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. Mandarmani's peaceful vibe makes it ideal for unwinding.

Puri Puri: Cultural heritage by the sea However, Puri, in Odisha, is famous for more than just its lively coastal beauty. Tourists come here for the golden sands and the lively Swargadwar Beach Road. Here, local artisans sell handicrafts made from seashells and palm leaves, between ₹50 to ₹500. These are crafted by hand, preserving traditional skills passed down through generations, highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage.