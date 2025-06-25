Overrated attractions in India: Hidden alternatives you'll love

India is a land of diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and enticing attractions. While most tourists visit some of the popular destinations, many of these spots tend to be overcrowded. Luckily, there are hidden gems which offer unique experiences without the crowds. From lesser-known alternatives to some of India's most famous attractions to fresh perspectives and memorable adventures, here's all about it.

Historical gem Discover the charm of Orchha Instead of the bustling city of Agra for its iconic Taj Mahal, explore Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. This small town is a historical delight with its well-preserved palaces and temples. From Jahangir Mahal to Raja Mahal, the architectural marvels will give you a glimpse of India's royal past. With lesser tourists around, you can explore history in a more intimate way.

Coastal retreat Experience tranquility at Gokarna beaches While Goa's beaches are famous all over the world, they can get a little crowded during peak seasons. If you are looking for a quieter beach experience, head to Gokarna in Karnataka. Famous for its pristine beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach, Gokarna is your answer to tranquility away from the hustle bustle. The laid-back atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Scenic escape Explore nature at Ziro Valley Instead of visiting the over-crowded hill stations of Shimla or Manali, head over to Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh for some peaceful days in nature. Nestled between lush green surroundings and rice fields, the Ziro Valley is ideal for trekkers and nature lovers. The valley is also inhabited by the Apatani tribe, famous for their distinct culture.