Overrated attractions in India: Hidden alternatives you'll love
India is a land of diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and enticing attractions. While most tourists visit some of the popular destinations, many of these spots tend to be overcrowded. Luckily, there are hidden gems which offer unique experiences without the crowds. From lesser-known alternatives to some of India's most famous attractions to fresh perspectives and memorable adventures, here's all about it.
Historical gem
Discover the charm of Orchha
Instead of the bustling city of Agra for its iconic Taj Mahal, explore Orchha in Madhya Pradesh. This small town is a historical delight with its well-preserved palaces and temples. From Jahangir Mahal to Raja Mahal, the architectural marvels will give you a glimpse of India's royal past. With lesser tourists around, you can explore history in a more intimate way.
Coastal retreat
Experience tranquility at Gokarna beaches
While Goa's beaches are famous all over the world, they can get a little crowded during peak seasons. If you are looking for a quieter beach experience, head to Gokarna in Karnataka. Famous for its pristine beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach, Gokarna is your answer to tranquility away from the hustle bustle. The laid-back atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Scenic escape
Explore nature at Ziro Valley
Instead of visiting the over-crowded hill stations of Shimla or Manali, head over to Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh for some peaceful days in nature. Nestled between lush green surroundings and rice fields, the Ziro Valley is ideal for trekkers and nature lovers. The valley is also inhabited by the Apatani tribe, famous for their distinct culture.
Textile haven
Discover culture in Chanderi
Skip Jaipur's crowded markets and head to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh instead. Famous for its gorgeous handwoven sarees from silk or cotton blend (also called Chanderi fabric), this town also offers an authentic cultural experience through weaving workshops. You can get to know about traditional techniques firsthand while supporting local artisans directly through on-site purchases at reasonable prices compared to elsewhere across India's textile industry hubs like Varanasi or Kanchipuram, etc.