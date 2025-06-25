Hidden gems: Unexplored Venetian islands to visit

While Venice is famous for its canals and old-world architecture, there are a few lesser-known islands beyond the main city that are just waiting to be explored. From peaceful vistas to rich cultural heritage, these islands are as unique as they come. Traveling beyond the bustling lanes of Venice can introduce you to a whole new side of this iconic region. It lets you discover hidden gems, often missed by tourists.

Glass artistry Murano: The glass island Murano is renowned for its centuries-old tradition of glassmaking. One can explore several workshops where artisans showcase their skills in creating exquisite pieces of glass. The island's history with glassmaking spans centuries, making it a must-visit for art and craftsmanship lovers. While in Murano, you can also visit the Glass Museum to discover more about the evolution of this delicate art.

Vibrant houses Burano: A colorful escape One of the main attractions of Burano are the brightly colored houses that line the canals, making it one of the most picturesque places you've ever seen. The island is also known for its lace-making tradition, which has been passed down generations. Tourists can walk through the charming streets and visit shops selling handmade lace products. The vibrant atmosphere makes Burano an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.

Historical significance Torcello: A step back in time Torcello gives an insight into Venice's early history with its ancient churches and archaeological sites. Once a bustling settlement, today it is sparsely populated but is littered with historical landmarks like the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta and Attila's Throne. A walk around Torcello gives an insight into Venice's past before it became the bustling city we know today.