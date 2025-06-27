Train travel in Sri Lanka: Routes you can't miss 

Sri Lanka boasts of some of the most beautiful train journeys in the world. The train rides through this island country give a unique opportunity to explore its lush beauty, from verdant tea gardens to dense forests. They are not just budget-friendly but also a peek into the life of locals. Whether you are a tourist or a local, these rides will leave you mesmerized with Sri Lanka's beauty.

Kandy-Ella The iconic Kandy to Ella route The train journey from Kandy to Ella is famous for its stunning views. The route takes travelers through misty mountains and sprawling tea estates, giving them a glimpse of waterfalls and quaint villages in between. The journey lasts about six hours, giving you plenty of time to soak the scenery in. Many travelers deem this route one of the highlights of their Sri Lanka visit because of its gorgeous views.

Colombo-Galle Coastal views on Colombo to Galle line The Colombo to Galle train line runs along Sri Lanka's southwestern coast, providing spectacular views of the ocean. On this route, you'll pass golden beaches and palm-fringed shores. The journey takes about two hours and is favored by those looking for a quick city escape with coastal views.

Jaffna Line Exploring northern landscapes: Jaffna line The Northern Line connecting Colombo with Jaffna offers a glimpse of landscapes unlike any other in Sri Lanka. This road trip introduces you to arid plains dotted with palmyra trees and traditional villages that speak volumes about the region's culture. It takes some seven hours by train from Colombo, making it an ideal pick for explorers of off-beat destinations.