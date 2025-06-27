6 days in Sikkim: The itinerary you've been looking for

Himalayan gem Sikkim is a perfect combination of natural beauty and cultural richness. This six-day itinerary will help you explore some of the most beautiful mountain villages of Sikkim. It will take you on an immersive journey into its serene landscapes and vibrant local life. From lush valleys to quaint villages, every day will bring you new discoveries and insights into this mesmerizing region.

Gangtok arrival Day 1: Arrival in Gangtok Start your journey by arriving at Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Take the day to get acclimatized to the altitude and explore local markets. Head to MG Marg for a leisurely stroll and gorge on some local vegetarian delicacies at nearby eateries. This bustling area gives a taste of urban life while still providing a view of surrounding hills.

Tsomgo Lake visit Day 2: Explore Tsomgo Lake On your second day, take a trip to Tsomgo Lake, which is about 38 kilometers away from Gangtok. The lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, is a sight to behold, the views changing with seasons. Tourists can also interact with local yak herders for an authentic experience or simply bask in the peace that this high-altitude lake offers.

Lachung exploration Day 3: Discover Lachung village On your third day, venture north to the picturesque Lachung village. This area is celebrated for its sprawling apple orchards and distinctive traditional architecture. Lachung invites travelers to delve into the essence of rural Sikkimese life. Dedicate time to explore the nearby waterfalls or embark on hikes along scenic trails. These paths offer breathtaking panoramic views of the encompassing landscape, enriching your journey with natural beauty.

Yumthang Valley trip Day 4: Yumthang Valley excursion Spend day four exploring Yumthang Valley, also called the "Valley of Flowers." Located close to Lachung, the valley has a rich variety of flora, including rhododendrons in the spring season. The valley is also dotted with hot springs where travelers can unwind after hiking through beautiful meadows all day.