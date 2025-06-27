6 days in Sikkim: The itinerary you've been looking for
What's the story
Himalayan gem Sikkim is a perfect combination of natural beauty and cultural richness. This six-day itinerary will help you explore some of the most beautiful mountain villages of Sikkim. It will take you on an immersive journey into its serene landscapes and vibrant local life. From lush valleys to quaint villages, every day will bring you new discoveries and insights into this mesmerizing region.
Gangtok arrival
Day 1: Arrival in Gangtok
Start your journey by arriving at Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim. Take the day to get acclimatized to the altitude and explore local markets. Head to MG Marg for a leisurely stroll and gorge on some local vegetarian delicacies at nearby eateries. This bustling area gives a taste of urban life while still providing a view of surrounding hills.
Tsomgo Lake visit
Day 2: Explore Tsomgo Lake
On your second day, take a trip to Tsomgo Lake, which is about 38 kilometers away from Gangtok. The lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, is a sight to behold, the views changing with seasons. Tourists can also interact with local yak herders for an authentic experience or simply bask in the peace that this high-altitude lake offers.
Lachung exploration
Day 3: Discover Lachung village
On your third day, venture north to the picturesque Lachung village. This area is celebrated for its sprawling apple orchards and distinctive traditional architecture. Lachung invites travelers to delve into the essence of rural Sikkimese life. Dedicate time to explore the nearby waterfalls or embark on hikes along scenic trails. These paths offer breathtaking panoramic views of the encompassing landscape, enriching your journey with natural beauty.
Yumthang Valley trip
Day 4: Yumthang Valley excursion
Spend day four exploring Yumthang Valley, also called the "Valley of Flowers." Located close to Lachung, the valley has a rich variety of flora, including rhododendrons in the spring season. The valley is also dotted with hot springs where travelers can unwind after hiking through beautiful meadows all day.
Lachen stopover
Day 5: Return journey via Lachen village
On your way back to Gangtok on day five, do stop at Lachen village on your way back from Yumthang Valley excursions, if time allows it. It's another adorable settlement giving glimpses of traditional lifestyles amidst gorgeous scenery before heading southwards again towards civilization once more!