Summarize Simplifying... In short Vegan baking can be cost-effective and nutritious with simple swaps.

Use a flaxseed-water mix as an egg substitute, unsweetened applesauce instead of butter, almond milk as a dairy alternative, coconut oil in place of butter or shortening, and agave nectar as a honey substitute.

These alternatives not only make your baked goods vegan-friendly but also add nutritional value, without compromising on taste or texture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Inexpensive vegan baking alternatives

By Anujj Trehaan 11:33 am Oct 25, 202411:33 am

What's the story Vegan baking can often feel pricey, especially when you're looking at the cost of substitutes for butter and milk. However, with a little bit of creativity and knowledge of inexpensive alternatives, you can absolutely create delicious vegan baked goods without breaking the bank. This article shares several budget-friendly swaps that won't compromise the taste or texture of your favorite treats, all while keeping things vegan.

Flax magic

Flaxseeds as an egg substitute

One of the cheapest substitutes for eggs in baking is actually flaxseeds! By combining one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water, you can create a gel-like mixture that mimics the binding properties of an egg. This substitution not only saves you money (costing only a few cents per "egg"), but it also adds a boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to your baked goods.

Applesauce swap

Unsweetened applesauce for butter

Unsweetened applesauce is a great substitute for butter in recipes, providing moisture and a touch of natural sweetness with far fewer calories and practically no fat. A half cup of applesauce can be used in place of a half cup of butter in most recipes, making it a cost-effective option at approximately $2-$3 per jar that can replace several sticks of butter.

Nut Milk Revolution

Almond milk as dairy milk alternative

Almond milk has become a go-to choice for many seeking a dairy-free alternative, thanks to its mild flavor and versatility in baking. At around $3-$4 per half-gallon, it's competitively priced with cow's milk, making it an accessible vegan-friendly option. It substitutes dairy milk cup-for-cup in any recipe, providing an easy and familiar option for those wanting to enjoy a vegan diet without missing out on taste or texture.

Coconut oil magic

Coconut oil for butter or shortening

Coconut oil is a fantastic alternative to butter or shortening in baking recipes. Its solid-at-room-temperature nature allows it to be effortlessly blended into doughs and batters, And although it's a bit pricier than some other options at $5-$7/jar, a small amount goes a long way, making it a cost-effective substitute when used sparingly.

Sweet agave swap

Agave nectar instead of honey

Agave nectar is a sweetener extracted from the agave plant and is the perfect vegan substitute for honey, thanks to its similar texture and sweetness level. Costing around $4-$6 per bottle, it's a bit of a splurge compared to honey, but it guarantees your baked goods are 100% plant-based. It's great for recipes that call for liquid sweeteners or glazes.