Inexpensive vegan baking alternatives
Vegan baking can often feel pricey, especially when you're looking at the cost of substitutes for butter and milk. However, with a little bit of creativity and knowledge of inexpensive alternatives, you can absolutely create delicious vegan baked goods without breaking the bank. This article shares several budget-friendly swaps that won't compromise the taste or texture of your favorite treats, all while keeping things vegan.
Flaxseeds as an egg substitute
One of the cheapest substitutes for eggs in baking is actually flaxseeds! By combining one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water, you can create a gel-like mixture that mimics the binding properties of an egg. This substitution not only saves you money (costing only a few cents per "egg"), but it also adds a boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to your baked goods.
Unsweetened applesauce for butter
Unsweetened applesauce is a great substitute for butter in recipes, providing moisture and a touch of natural sweetness with far fewer calories and practically no fat. A half cup of applesauce can be used in place of a half cup of butter in most recipes, making it a cost-effective option at approximately $2-$3 per jar that can replace several sticks of butter.
Almond milk as dairy milk alternative
Almond milk has become a go-to choice for many seeking a dairy-free alternative, thanks to its mild flavor and versatility in baking. At around $3-$4 per half-gallon, it's competitively priced with cow's milk, making it an accessible vegan-friendly option. It substitutes dairy milk cup-for-cup in any recipe, providing an easy and familiar option for those wanting to enjoy a vegan diet without missing out on taste or texture.
Coconut oil for butter or shortening
Coconut oil is a fantastic alternative to butter or shortening in baking recipes. Its solid-at-room-temperature nature allows it to be effortlessly blended into doughs and batters, And although it's a bit pricier than some other options at $5-$7/jar, a small amount goes a long way, making it a cost-effective substitute when used sparingly.
Agave nectar instead of honey
Agave nectar is a sweetener extracted from the agave plant and is the perfect vegan substitute for honey, thanks to its similar texture and sweetness level. Costing around $4-$6 per bottle, it's a bit of a splurge compared to honey, but it guarantees your baked goods are 100% plant-based. It's great for recipes that call for liquid sweeteners or glazes.