In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Italian caponata picnic sandwich at home with this simple recipe.

Start by preparing and cooking your eggplant with red onion, garlic, tomatoes, capers, green olives, raisins, and pine nuts.

Season with balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper, let it cool, then generously spoon onto sliced ciabatta rolls.

Consider adding fresh basil or arugula for an extra flavor punch.

Perfect for any outdoor event or quick meal, these sandwiches offer a blend of diverse textures and flavors.

By Anujj Trehaan 03:56 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story The Italian caponata picnic sandwich offers a vegetarian and eggless delight, featuring the rich flavors of Sicily. Caponata, a sweet and sour eggplant dish, has been a staple in Italian cuisine for centuries. This sandwich encapsulates those vibrant flavors in a portable form, ideal for picnics. Let's prepare to add a taste of Italy to your outdoor dining experiences.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather one large eggplant, two tablespoons olive oil, one finely chopped red onion, three minced garlic cloves, two diced tomatoes, one tablespoon drained capers, a quarter cup chopped green olives, two tablespoons drained soaked raisins, two tablespoons toasted pine nuts, one tablespoon balsamic vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. You'll also need four large ciabatta rolls for the sandwiches.

Step 1

Prepare the eggplant

Begin by preparing the eggplant. Cut it into half-inch cubes and sprinkle with salt. This draws out moisture, a step crucial for reducing bitterness. Let the salted eggplant sit for about 20 minutes. After this period, rinse the cubes under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. This preparation ensures a more pleasant taste in your caponata.

Step 2

Cook the caponata mixture

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped red onion and minced garlic; saute until they start to soften. Add the prepared eggplant cubes; cook until they begin to turn golden brown. Stir in diced tomatoes, capers, green olives, drained raisins, and toasted pine nuts into the skillet. Cook for another five minutes until everything is well combined.

Step 3

Seasoning and cooling down

To finish the caponata, add balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir well, ensuring all ingredients are evenly coated with the seasoning. It's crucial to let this mixture cool down completely before assembling your sandwiches. This cooling not only solidifies the flavors, making them more pronounced, but also ensures the sandwich's integrity when assembled, enhancing the overall taste experience.

Step 4

Assemble your sandwiches

Slice your ciabatta rolls open, not cutting through completely. Spoon the cooled caponata generously onto each roll. For added flavor, consider tucking in fresh basil leaves or arugula before sealing the sandwiches. These Italian caponata picnic sandwiches are not only perfect for packing but also combine diverse textures and flavors, making them a hit for any outdoor event or quick meal.