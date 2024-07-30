In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vibrant Japanese soba noodle salad by boiling soba noodles and chopping up a medley of veggies like carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, spring onions, and cilantro.

Japanese soba noodle salad recipe: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:47 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Japanese soba noodle salad is perfect for any season, originating from Japan. Made from buckwheat, soba noodles offer a unique taste and texture. This salad combines the earthy flavors of soba with crisp vegetables and a tangy dressing, making it a favorite among vegetarians and health enthusiasts. Let's start cooking this piece of Japanese cuisine in your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Arrange for 200g soba noodles, one medium carrot, one red bell pepper, one cucumber, three spring onions, and fresh cilantro leaves. For the dressing, get three tablespoons vegetarian soy sauce, two tablespoons rice vinegar, one tablespoon sesame oil, one teaspoon sugar (optional), salt to taste, and sesame seeds for garnish.

Step 1

Cook the soba noodles

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and cook according to package instructions—usually about four to five minutes. Be careful not to overcook them as they should retain a slight bite. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process immediately. This also helps in keeping them from sticking together.

Step 2

Prepare the vegetables

While the noodles cook, prepare your vegetables. Julienne the carrot and cucumber into thin strips to match the noodles for consistency. Thinly slice the red bell pepper and chop the spring onions and cilantro leaves. Having all your vegetables prepped before mixing with the noodles is key, allowing for an efficient toss, ensuring everything combines well.

Step 3

Mix dressing ingredients

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and, if desired, sugar for a hint of sweetness. Add salt to taste. This creates a balanced dressing with the savory depth of soy sauce, the tanginess of vinegar, and an aromatic touch from sesame oil. The combination ensures each ingredient contributes to a harmonious flavor profile.

Step 4

Combine and serve

In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked soba noodles with the prepared vegetables. Drizzle the dressing over and gently toss to ensure each noodle strand is evenly coated. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving, adding crunch and visual appeal. This Japanese soba noodle salad is not just visually appealing but also full of harmonious flavors, showcasing how simple ingredients can create extraordinary meals.