Japanese vegan okonomiyaki pancake tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 01:54 pm Oct 10, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Okonomiyaki, a beloved Japanese savory pancake, traditionally features a mix of cabbage, flour, and sometimes meat or seafood. This guide introduces a vegan, eggless version of the dish. Originating from Japan, okonomiyaki is often dubbed Japanese pizza due to its customizable nature. It showcases the versatility of Japanese cuisine and holds cultural significance in regions like Osaka and Hiroshima. Ready to start cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan okonomiyaki, gather one cup all-purpose or chickpea flour, one-fourth teaspoon each salt and sugar, and one cup water or vegetable broth. Include two cups chopped cabbage, half a cup grated carrots, two sliced green onions, and oil for cooking. Toppings are vegan mayonnaise; teriyaki or soy sauce (ensure it's vegan); with optional garnishes like sliced green onions or seaweed flakes.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour (all-purpose or chickpea), salt, and sugar. Gradually add in the water or vegetable broth while stirring continuously to avoid lumps forming in the batter. The consistency should be similar to that of pancake batter; not too thick but not overly runny either. This forms the base for your okonomiyaki pancakes.

Step 2

Add vegetables to batter

Into your batter mixture, stir in the finely chopped cabbage, grated carrots, and sliced green onions. Ensure you mix everything thoroughly until all the vegetables are evenly coated with the batter. This step is essential as it guarantees that each bite will be filled with a burst of flavors from the mixed vegetables, enhancing the savory taste of the pancake itself.

Step 3

Cook your okonomiyaki

Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot enough, pour in portions of your mixture, forming pancakes about half an inch thick and roughly six inches in diameter. Cook each side for about three to four minutes until golden brown and crispy on both sides, ensuring it's cooked through entirely before flipping carefully with a spatula.

Step 4

Add toppings & serve

Once cooked, transfer your vegan okonomiyaki onto plates, serving them hot. Drizzle with vegan mayonnaise and add teriyaki or soy sauce according to your preference. Garnish with additional sliced green onions or seaweed flakes, if desired. This approach offers an authentic experience, reminiscent of its traditional counterpart but entirely plant-based, ensuring everyone can enjoy this classic dish without compromising dietary preferences.