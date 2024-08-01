In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Japanese vegan ramen broth at home with simple ingredients like sesame oil, garlic, ginger, vegetable broth, soy sauce, miso paste, and optional sugar.

Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in sesame oil, then simmer with vegetable broth, and finally season with soy sauce and miso paste.

Serve this aromatic broth over ramen noodles, garnished with green onions, bamboo shoots, and nori sheets for a delightful, authentic experience.

Try this Japanese vegan ramen broth recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:05 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Ramen, a dish that has captivated the world, originates from Japan and is traditionally made with a meat-based broth. Our focus today shifts to a vegan variant that doesn't skimp on flavor. This Japanese vegan ramen broth is both hearty and comforting, catering to vegetarian and eggless dietary preferences. It demonstrates the adaptability of ramen. Let's begin cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan ramen broth, you will need one tablespoon sesame oil, four cloves garlic (minced), one inch ginger (grated), six cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons soy sauce (or tamari for gluten-free option), one tablespoon miso paste, one teaspoon sugar (optional), and salt to taste. For garnishing, arrange for sliced green onions, bamboo shoots, and nori sheets.

Step 1

Prepare the aromatics

Heat sesame oil in a large pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the minced garlic and grated ginger. Saute these ingredients for about two minutes, until they become fragrant but not browned. This step is essential as it forms the flavor base for your broth, ensuring a rich and aromatic foundation that is crucial for the overall taste.

Step 2

Simmer the broth

After the garlic and ginger are sauteed, add the vegetable broth to the pot. Bring this to a boil, then reduce the heat for a gentle simmer over 10 minutes. This simmering melds the flavors together, creating a rich and aromatic base that is fundamental for the depth of your ramen broth, ensuring a flavorful foundation for the dish.

Step 3

Seasoning your broth

After simmering, stir in soy sauce (or tamari) and miso paste into the broth. If you like your broth slightly sweetened, add sugar at this point too; however, it's optional depending on your taste preference. Let it simmer for another five minutes on low heat ensuring that miso paste dissolves completely without boiling as boiling can destroy its probiotic benefits.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Taste your broth and adjust salt if necessary. Serve hot over cooked ramen noodles garnished with sliced green onions, bamboo shoots, and nori sheets for an authentic Japanese vegan ramen experience right at home. This simple yet flavorful Japanese vegan ramen broth proves that you don't need meat or eggs to enjoy traditional dishes from around the world in their full glory.