In short Simplifying... In short Whip up tasty Japanese vegan sushi rolls at home with sushi rice, veggies, and nori sheets.

Start by cooking and seasoning the rice, then spread it on the nori, add your veggies, and roll it up.

Slice, serve with soy sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds, and voila - you've got a fresh, homemade vegan delight! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Whip up delicious Japanese vegan sushi rolls at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:07 pm Jul 16, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Sushi, a dish with deep roots in Japanese culture, has evolved over centuries from its origins as a method of preserving fish. Today, it's enjoyed worldwide in various forms, including the increasingly popular vegan sushi rolls. These eggless and vegetarian versions maintain the essence of traditional sushi while offering a plant-based alternative. Let's get cooking and bring this delightful dish to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make Japanese vegan sushi rolls, you will need two cups of sushi rice, three cups of water, one-half cup of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of salt, nori (seaweed sheets), one cucumber (julienned), one avocado (sliced), one carrot (julienned), and soy sauce for dipping. Optional garnishes include sesame seeds and pickled ginger.

Step 1

Preparing the sushi rice

Rinse the sushi rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Combine the rinsed rice and three cups of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then cover and reduce to low heat. Simmer for 20 minutes or until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let it stand covered for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Seasoning the rice

While the rice is cooling slightly, mix half a cup of rice vinegar with two tablespoons of sugar and one teaspoon of salt in a small bowl until dissolved. Gently fold this mixture into the cooked rice using a wooden spoon or spatula. Spread the seasoned rice on a wide plate or tray to cool down to room temperature more quickly.

Step 3

Assembling sushi rolls

Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo rolling mat, or use parchment paper if unavailable. With hands dampened to prevent sticking, evenly spread sushi rice across about three-quarters of the nori, leaving space at the top for sealing. Arrange cucumber strips, slices of avocado, and julienned carrot horizontally in the middle over the rice layer.

Step 4

Rolling and serving

Start rolling from the bottom, using a mat or paper for guidance. Apply gentle pressure for a tight roll without squashing. Moisten the top edge to seal. Slice into six or eight pieces with a water-moistened knife to avoid sticking. Serve immediately with soy sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds as garnish. Enjoy your fresh homemade vegan sushi rolls!