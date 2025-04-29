What's the story

Kayaking is one of the best ways to discover nature's hidden gems, giving you a close encounter with tranquil waters and stunning landscapes.

While several famous lakes draw in hordes of people, there are secret spots around the globe that guarantee peace and thrill for kayaking lovers.

These less-traveled lakes have unspoiled surroundings and rich ecosystems, ideal for those craving solitude.

Here are five secret lakes globally every kayaker must explore.