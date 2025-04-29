Kayaking enthusiasts: Explore these 5 secluded lakes
What's the story
Kayaking is one of the best ways to discover nature's hidden gems, giving you a close encounter with tranquil waters and stunning landscapes.
While several famous lakes draw in hordes of people, there are secret spots around the globe that guarantee peace and thrill for kayaking lovers.
These less-traveled lakes have unspoiled surroundings and rich ecosystems, ideal for those craving solitude.
Here are five secret lakes globally every kayaker must explore.
Guatemala
Lake Atitlan's hidden corners
Surrounded by volcanoes and traditional Mayan villages, Lake Atitlan in Guatemala is a sight to behold.
While the lake itself is a popular tourist destination, its hidden corners are still unexplored by the majority.
However, as a kayaker, you can paddle through secluded corners where local fishermen cast their nets to get a glimpse of daily life on the lake.
The calm waters make it perfect for both beginners and experienced kayakers.
Slovenia
Lake Bohinj's tranquil waters
Nestled in Slovenia's Julian Alps, Lake Bohinj is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbor, Lake Bled.
But, Bohinj offers crystal-clear waters and stunning mountain views, minus the crowds.
Kayakers will love paddling along its shores as they soak in the lush greenery of Triglav National Park.
The lake's tranquility proves to be a perfect setting for reflection and relaxation.
Scotland
Loch Awe's scenic beauty
Loch Awe in Scotland has always been known for its breathtaking landscapes and historic ruins lining its banks.
This long freshwater loch has several islands worth exploring on a kayak, each boasting of its own flora and fauna.
Paddlers can explore ancient castles tucked away in dense forests as they enjoy the loch's calm atmosphere far from crowded tourist destinations.
France
Lac de Gaube's alpine charm
Situated in the French Pyrenees, Lac de Gaube is a small glacial lake, bordered by towering peaks.
Its isolation makes it the perfect destination for adventurous kayakers yearning for peace in nature's magnificence.
The turquoise water reflects snow-capped mountains, giving you a breathtaking backdrop as you paddle your way across this alpine beauty.
Italy
Lago di Braies' emerald waters
Lago di Braies in Italy's Dolomites is known for its emerald-green waters bordered by rugged cliffs.
While the location gets busy with hikers in July or August, kayakers can find peace in the early morning or late afternoon.
This way, you can paddle in peace without the distractions of nearby tourists, making it a perfect spot to enjoy nature at a leisurely pace.